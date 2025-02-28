JT Brubaker Injury: Suffers three broken ribs

Brubaker has been diagnosed with three broken ribs as a result of a play last weekend when he tried to avoid a comebacker, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that, symptomatically, Brubaker is doing OK, but it's an injury that's going to sideline the pitcher for a while. How long exactly Brubaker might be shelved is not yet clear, but it's a blow to the Yankees' rotation depth.