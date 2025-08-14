Ginn was ambushed early Wednesday, giving up four runs on four hits in the first inning alone. The lefty surrendered another pair of runs on a Brandon Lowe blast in the second and didn't take the mound in the third frame. The six runs allowed were a season high for Ginn, while the six hits he gave up tied a season-worst mark. Since moving back into the Athletics' rotation July 22, Ginn has struggled to a 5.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 22.1 innings spanning five starts. He's lined up to face Minnesota on the road in his next start.