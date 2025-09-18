Thursday marked Ginn's first quality start since July 27 in Houston, and he's now yielded just three runs over his first 15.1 innings of the month. The right-hander also took on a season-high workload, tossing 98 pitches, and he generated an impressive 14 whiffs. Next week's scheduled outing against the division-rival Astros could be the final appearance of the year for Ginn, who'll be looking to build on Thursday's performance and improve his middling 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 95:28 K:BB over 86.2 innings.