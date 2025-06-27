Juan Soto News: Continues to mash in June

Soto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 9-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Soto was responsible for the Mets' lone run, when he took Mitch Keller deep to center field for a 416-foot solo home run. Soto is the fourth player to reach 20 home runs this season, 11 of which have come since the beginning of June. His performance at the plate this month has increased his OPS to .911 across 363 plate appearances, which is tied with Kyle Tucker for ninth best in the majors among qualified hitters.