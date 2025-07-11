Juan Soto News: Hits 22nd homer

Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks during Friday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Soto is up to 22 home runs on the season and is looking much more like himself at the plate in his first season with the Mets. The 26-year-old outfielder had a monster June, notching a 1.196 OPS, and has largely continued that into July. In the first 10 games of the month, he is slashing .323/.447/.452 with six RBI.