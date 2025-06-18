Juan Soto News: Launches 14th homer

Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

He got the game off to a quick start for the Mets, driving a Spencer Schwellenbach slider out of the park to center field in the first inning. Soto's been on a rampage over the last 16 games, slashing .340/.521/.736 with six of his 14 homers on the season, along with 11 RBI and 18 runs scored.