Juan Soto News: Makes history Thursday

Soto went 1-for-4 in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

The first-inning single off Spencer Strider was the 1,000th hit of Soto's career, making him one of only 84 players in major-league history to reach that milestone before their 27th birthday. In fact, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, he's the only one with 1,000 hits, 800 walks and 200 homers before turning 27. Soto has begun to erase a sluggish start to his Mets tenure, slashing .310/.481/.621 through 17 games in June with five homers, 10 RBI and 16 runs.