Juan Soto News: Monster performance in win

Soto went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Phillies.

Soto homered in the third and fifth innings before adding a two-run single in the eighth, marking his first four-hit performance of the season. The 26-year-old is now sporting a 1.208 OPS in June, with six multi-hit efforts and seven home runs through 19 games. On the year, he's slashing .256/.393/.484 with 16 long balls, 41 RBI, 54 runs scored and eight steals across 341 plate appearances.