Juan Soto News: Power surge continues

Soto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

After striking out in his first at-bat of the night, Soto continued to take revenge on the team he made his big-league debut with in 2018, lofting a Jake Irvin curveball over the fence in right field in the third inning. Soto's gone yard in the first two games of the series, continuing a hot stretch that's seen him slash a jaw-dropping .390/.545/.829 over his last 12 games with five of his 13 homers on the year, while adding 10 RBI and 15 runs.