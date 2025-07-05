Juan Soto News: Swings lumber against former club

Soto went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

After starring in the Bronx in 2024, Soto headed to Queens as a free agent this winter and has been one of the hottest hitters in the league since late May. Over his last 33 games, the 26-year-old superstar is slashing a massive .342/.482/.739 with 13 homers, three steals, 25 RBI and 30 runs.