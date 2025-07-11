Julio Rodriguez News: Returns to form with two-run homer

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and scored twice in Friday's 12-3 win over the Tigers.

Rodriguez snapped out of a cold streak in emphatic fashion, launching a 440-foot two-run shot off Tarik Skubal in the fifth inning, his first homer since June 23. The 24-year-old had gone just 5-for-41 (.122) with two RBI over his previous 10 games entering Friday, but he may be showing signs of regaining his power stroke. Even during his slump, Rodriguez has remained locked into the heart of Seattle's lineup, and a blast like this could spark a much-needed turnaround.