Julio Rodriguez News: Turns in another three-hit day

Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a double, a RBI and was also hit by a pitch during Friday's 7-6 win over the Rangers.

Rodriguez turned in his second straight three-hit game against the Rangers, and he has been a big run-producer for the Mariners in the past week. In the past six games, the 24-year-old has driven in eight runs and is now up to 41 RBI on the season. He is slashing .255/.315/.409 on the season.