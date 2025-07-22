Juneiker Caceres News: Advanced approach in Arizona
Caceres is slashing .298/.428/.488 with three home runs, five steals, a 17.1 percent walk rate and an 11.2 percent strikeout rate through 38 games in the Arizona Complex League.
Caceres has been easily the most productive 17-year-old in the ACL this year -- he has a 144 wRC+ and Kevin Garcia's 103 wRC+ is the second-best among the handful of 17-year-olds on the circuit. Caceres also compares favorably to the 18-year-olds in the ACL, as his 144 wRC+ ranks ninth among 57 18-and-under hitters in the league. He lacks impact speed and may end up in left field, but Caceres is one of the Guardians' better pure hitters in the lower levels.
