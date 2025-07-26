Jung Hoo Lee News: Doubles in defeat

Lee went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Mets.

Lee doubled to left field in the sixth inning, marking his second two-bagger in his last four outings. The 26-year-old outfielder has delivered two multi-hit performances during that span, slashing .278/.316/.389 with an RBI, a run scored and a 1:1 BB:K across 19 plate appearances. Overall, he's now slashing .249/.314/.397 with 50 runs scored, 41 RBI, 35 extra-base hits -- including six home runs -- and a 10.9 percent strikeout rate over 411 plate appearances this season.