Junior Caminero News: Belts 18th homer

Caminero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

The third baseman slugged his 18th long ball of the season in the fourth inning off Sawyer Gipson-Long, staking the Rays to a 7-1 lead. Caminero has been on a month-long heater, batting .314 (33-for-105) since May 23 with 10 doubles, 10 homers, 26 runs and 29 RBI in 27 games, and his success has been boosted by a huge improvement in his plate discipline -- the 21-year-old has an 11:16 BB:K during that span, after he compiled an 8:38 BB:K through his first 45 contests this season.