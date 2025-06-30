Junior Caminero News: Clubs homer in loss

Caminero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Caminero has been having a breakout campaign this season, and that continued with another home run Monday. He's now up to 21 home runs on the season, tied for ninth in MLB. At 21-years-old, he is the youngest member of the top-10. The young infielder is slashing .259/.303/.518 with 53 RBI this season.