Junior Caminero News: Drives in pair

Caminero went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Sunday against the Twins.

Caminero had some timely hitting Sunday, driving in runs on a fielder's choice and sacrifice fly. He went 3-for-12 across the Rays' weekend series against the Twins, but he still managed at least one RBI in all three contests. Caminero has been exceptionally productive since late May, racking up 13 home runs with 37 RBI and 33 runs scored while hitting .283 across his last 40 games.