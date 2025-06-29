Junior Caminero News: Getting afternoon off

Caminero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Curtis Mead will cover third base in the series finale while Caminero receives a breather for the first time since June 20. While starting in each of the Rays' last seven games, Caminero went 7-for-30 with three solo home runs, a double, a walk and three additional runs.