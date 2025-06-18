Junior Caminero News: Hot streak continues with four hits

Caminero went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-8 win over Baltimore.

It was the second four-hit attack of the year by Caminero, who continues to tear the cover off the ball. The hard-hitting third baseman has nine homers and 10 doubles over his last 25 outings, slashing .323/.385/.697 with 28 RBI, two stolen bases and 25 runs scored covering 109 plate appearances during this stretch. Caminero's 2024 campaign may have been beset by injury, but he's really beginning to display the slugging potential that helped make him one of the top prospects in baseball a year ago.