Jurickson Profar News: Belts solo homer in return

Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Profar made his first start since March 30 on Wednesday after serving his 80-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. He collected his first hit in the sixth on a single before belting a solo shot to right field in the seventh, his first of the season. Profar will serve as Atlanta's everyday left fielder after the team designated Alex Verdugo for assignment. However, if Atlanta were to turn things around and make the playoffs, Profar would be ineligible to play due to his suspension.