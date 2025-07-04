Jurickson Profar News: Goes yard again Thursday

Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Angels.

The veteran outfielder is doing his best to make up for lost time, going yard in back-to-back games after being reinstated from his 80-game PED suspension. Profar should be a hot commodity on waiver wires this weekend as a result, but his second-half production still isn't likely to match the career-best pace he posted in 2024 at 31 years old, when he delivered 24 homers and an .839 OPS over 158 regular-season games for the Padres.