Jurickson Profar News: Goes yard Thursday

Profar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Profar has hit safely in six of eight games since returning from his 80-game PED suspension. In that span, he's lifted three homers while going 8-for-34 (.235) at the plate. As expected, Profar has settled back in as Atlanta's primary left fielder, and he's delivering notable power. He's also struck out nine times since his return, though none of them came Thursday, so it shouldn't be too long until his timing is all the way back.