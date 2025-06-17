Jurickson Profar News: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday

Profar (suspension) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Profar will get some at-bats at Gwinnett for the next two weeks before being reinstated from his 80-game PED suspension July 2. Atlanta has struggled to get production from its left-field position, so Profar should immediately slide back into a starting job once he returns to the active roster.