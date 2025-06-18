Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jurickson Profar headshot

Jurickson Profar News: Two hits to kick off rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Profar (suspension) went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old outfielder has missed most of the season so far due to an 80-game PED suspension, but Profar began a rehab assignment Tuesday and didn't show any rust. He's eligible to be reinstated July 2, and he should immediately slot back in as Atlanta's starting left fielder and two-hole hitter.

Jurickson Profar
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now