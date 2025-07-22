Justin Gonzales News: Heating up for Salem

Gonzales is slashing .320/.370/.520 with one home run, three steals and an 8:4 K:BB in his last 50 at-bats with Single-A Salem.

Gonzales, a hulking 6-foot-4, 210-pound outfielder who may eventually slide to first base, displays elite strike zone control for an 18-year-old with his physical characteristics, but he's struggled to tap into his huge raw power consistently. He has a 57.9 percent groundball rate and .376 slugging percentage in 53 games with Salem, but if he can adjust his swing to consistently get the ball in the air, he could end up being a monster four-category contributor down the road in fantasy.