Justin Slaten Injury: Restarts throwing program
Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Slaten (shoulder) has resumed playing catch, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox pulled Slaten off his throwing program last week in an effort to focus on building strength in his shoulder. Now that the team is satisfied with his strength, the right-handed reliever will begin building back up. He remains without an official return timeline, but he figures to still be multiple weeks away from activation.
