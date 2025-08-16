Verlander threw 63 of 88 pitches for strikes in his best start of the season. However, he didn't get the necessary run support, and the Giants' bullpen blew a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning. Still, Verlander has been trending in the right direction lately, allowing just seven runs (six earned) over his last five starts, posting a 28:8 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's now at a 4.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 95:36 K:BB through 106.1 innings across 21 starts. Verlander will have a tougher matchup in his next outing, which is tentatively projected to be on the road in San Diego.