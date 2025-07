The Orioles recalled Strowd from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Felix Bautista (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list. Strowd has yielded two runs in 4.1 frames with the Orioles this season and holds a 4.15 ERA and 41:15 K:BB over 34.2 innings at Norfolk.