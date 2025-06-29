Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Doubles twice, scores three runs

Hayes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Hayes got things going early with a two-run single and a run scored in the first inning. He later doubled and scored in the fifth and seventh frames. He's on an eight-game hitting streak and collected multiple hits in each contest during the Pirates' three-game sweep of the Mets. Hayes has gone 13-for-29 (.448) during his hitting streak, raising his season slash line to .246/.297/.305 through 307 plate appearances.