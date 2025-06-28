Menu
Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Extends hitting streak to seven

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Hayes went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mets.

Hayes gave the Pirates a one-run lead in the second inning on an RBI single, and he extended the lead to two runs in the eighth when his single brought Nick Gonzalez home. It was Hayes' 16th multi-hit game of the season, and the 28-year-old third baseman has recorded at least one hit in each of his last seven games, going 10-for-24 (.417) with five runs scored and six RBI over that span.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
