Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Rare multi-RBI performance

Hayes went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rangers.

Hayes delivered RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings to record just his third multi-RBI performance of the season and first since April 14. He's chipped three stolen bases across 17 games in June, but his fantasy contributions have otherwise been minimal. Hayes has gone 15-for-59 with one home run, five RBI and six runs scored for the month and has had a very poor year at the plate overall.