Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Swipes two bags

Hayes went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases Wednesday against the Marlins.

Hayes' overall numbers remain poor, but he has shown some improvement in June. Across nine games, he has gone 9-for-31 with two RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases. While that's still underwhelming for fantasy purposes, he is up to eight swiped bags on the season and is pacing toward his highest total since 2022.