Keegan Akin Injury: On assignment through weekend

Akin (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Norfolk, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Akin kicked off his rehab assignment earlier this week in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tossing one scoreless inning in his lone appearance before shifting his assignment to Norfolk. The lefty reliever gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit in his appearance for the Triple-A club Wednesday and will stick around with Norfolk through the weekend. If Akin checks out fine following Saturday's outing, the Orioles could reinstate him from the 15-day injured list early next week.