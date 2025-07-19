Keider Montero News: Returns to starting role Saturday

Montero is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Rangers in Arlington.

After getting called up from Triple-A Toledo on July 7 and notching a quality start in a win over the Rays later that day, Montero shifted to the bullpen for the Tigers' final series before the All-Star break, covering three innings and allowing three runs in an appearance against the Mariners last Saturday. Montero will move back into the rotation to begin the second half, though his hold on a starting role could be tenuous. Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could bump Montero from the rotation once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.