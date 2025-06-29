Kenley Jansen News: Blows save Sunday

Jansen allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to take a blown save in Sunday's 7-4 extra-innings loss to Nationals.

Jansen hadn't pitched since June 24, which was his return from a pectoral cramp that shortened his appearance the day before. Despite being fresh, the Nationals were able to scrape together the tying run with a Jacob Young RBI single in the ninth inning. This was Jansen's first blow save of the year -- he had converted his first 15 save chances, though he occasionally struggled in non-save situations. The veteran closer is at a 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 28.2 innings this season. Jansen has logged 25-plus saves in every full-length campaign since 2012, so one blown save is not going to be enough to cost him his role.