Kenley Jansen News: Gets last out Monday

Jansen recorded the final out in Monday's 7-4 win over the Athletics.

Shaun Anderson allowed two runs in a non-save situation in the ninth inning, prompting Jansen's entry with two outs and the bases empty. Jansen was tidy, getting a groundout from Luis Urias on three pitches to end the game. Jansen has pitched much better in save situations than non-save situations this season, in part because he gave up six earned runs May 2 in a non-save situation. He's now at a 4.57 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 19:9 K:BB while earning 14 saves over 21.2 innings this season.