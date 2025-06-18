Kenley Jansen News: Locks down 15th save

Jansen earned the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees, striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error to start the ninth, Jansen managed to set down the next three Yankees to seal the Angels' one-run victory. The veteran Jansen is a perfect 15-for-15 in save chances this season despite posting a mediocre 4.56 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP over 25.2 innings.