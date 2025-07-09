Kenley Jansen News: Notches first save in three weeks

Jansen earned a save against the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

After the Angels rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take an 11-8 lead, Jansen was summoned to close things out in the ninth. He gave up a one-out double but nothing more to nail down his first save since June 18. The save drought wasn't really of Jansen's doing -- he blew just one save during that span and hasn't given up an earned run in any of his past 10 appearances, notching a 13:2 K:BB over 10 innings during that stretch. The veteran closer has been effective in his first season as an Angel, converting 16 of 17 save chances while posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB over 33.2 innings spanning 37 appearances.