Kerry Carpenter Injury: Kicks off rehab assignment

Carpenter (hamstring) went 1-for-4 in his first rehab game with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Carpenter served as Toledo's DH in what marked his first game action at any level since June 29. According to Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press, Carpenter will need to complete several rehab games and will likely need to prove he can handle playing a full nine innings in the corner outfield before Detroit reinstates him from the injured list, so the 27-year-old's minor-league assignment could last through the weekend.