Kerry Carpenter Injury: Runs at full speed Monday

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Carpenter (hamstring) completed running drills at full speed Monday at Comerica Park, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Hinch noted that if Carpenter's right hamstring responds well to the workout when he's re-evaluated Tuesday, the next step for the outfielder/designated hitter will be to head out on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo later this week. Carpenter has been on the shelf since July 2, so he'll likely need at least a couple of games in the minors to regain his timing at the plate before he makes his return to the Detroit lineup, perhaps early next week.