Kerry Carpenter News: Activated, starting Sunday

The Tigers reinstated Carpenter (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start in right field and bat third in the Tigers' series finale with the Blue Jays.

Infielder Trey Sweeney was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the 26-man active roster for Carpenter, who is back with the Tigers after a three-and-a-half-week stay on the shelf due to a right hamstring strain. While moving between the corner outfield and the designated-hitter spot, Carpenter should be a regular presence in the Detroit lineup against right-handed pitching now that he's been given the green light to return following a four-game rehab assignment with Toledo.