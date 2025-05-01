Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Sitting Thursday against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 12:33am

Carpenter is not in the Tigers' starting lineup Thursday against the Angels.

With the Angels sending southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the mound Thursday, the lefty bat of Carpenter will take a seat. Carpenter is coming off a three-game set in Houston in which he went 3-for-13 with two home runs. As the 27-year-old Carpenter takes a seat, Riley Greene will serve as the designated hitter with Justyn-Henry Malloy entering the outfield.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now