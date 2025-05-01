Kerry Carpenter News: Sitting Thursday against lefty
Carpenter is not in the Tigers' starting lineup Thursday against the Angels.
With the Angels sending southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to the mound Thursday, the lefty bat of Carpenter will take a seat. Carpenter is coming off a three-game set in Houston in which he went 3-for-13 with two home runs. As the 27-year-old Carpenter takes a seat, Riley Greene will serve as the designated hitter with Justyn-Henry Malloy entering the outfield.
