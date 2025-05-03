Fantasy Baseball
Kerry Carpenter News: Tallies three hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 6:15am

Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Angels.

Batting leadoff again for the Tigers, Carpenter delivered three singles and helped pace the team's offensive attack. The outfielder has batted first seven times over his last nine games, giving Detroit power from the top of the lineup. For the season, Carpenter is slashing .282/.306/.524 with seven home runs in 30 appearances.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
