Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Begins baseball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Marte (hamstring) began taking groundballs and swings in a batting cage Friday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

As Marte begins baseball activities, his timeline has become more clear. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo estimated a return for the final week of April or the first week of May. That provides much more definition than the "series of weeks" comment Lovullo indicated earlier this week. While Marte works his way back, Tim Tawa and Garrett Hampson will share second base.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
