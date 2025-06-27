This article is part of our MLB Barometer series.

For this week's MLB Barometer, I'm going to take a look at the hitters who have moved the needle on their rest of season OOPSY projections by the largest amount, for better or worse. Next week, we'll look at pitchers through the same lens. Rather than going position by position, we'll go tier by tier according to each player's preseason projected wRC+.

In contrast with many projection systems which have been around for a longer period, OOPSY factors in new metrics, like bat speed for hitters and Stuff+ for pitchers. Those stats become meaningful in smaller samples, which has a knock-on effect on the projections, allowing OOPSY to change its mind on players more quickly than a traditional projection system can.

Last Thursday, I had Jordan Rosenblum as my guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Baseball Podcast, where we discussed his OOPSY projection system, the latest entry into the group of publicly available baseball projections.

Rest-of-Season Projection Risers

Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks: Up until very recently, Marte's career had been defined by inconsistency. He had a 92 wRC+ from 2015 to 2018, then shot up to 150 in 2019, then fell back to 94 in 2020. He jumped back up to 141 in 2021, only to fall back to 102 in 2022. Since then, though, he's made a steady climb from average all the way up to elite, with his wRC+ improving from 102 to 126 to 151 and now 177.

OOPSY is buying in, likely driven by Marte's continued improvement in his quality of contact. Marte averaged a modest 5.5 percent barrel rate across his first nine seasons, never rising above 9.1 percent, but he reached 12.3 percent in that figure last season and is up to 16.4 percent this year. That increase in hard-hit balls tracks with his increase in bat speed; that particular metric is unavailable prior to 2023, but he's risen from the 67th to the 78th to the 87th percentile over the last three years. The fact that he swings this hard while also striking out just 14.2 percent of the time makes him a rare breed. Marte is in his age-31 season, so it's fair to wonder how many more years he'll have at this level, but for the time being, he belongs among the league's best bats.

James Wood, OF, Nationals: You probably didn't need an improved OOPSY projection to tell you that Wood was the real deal, but it's nice to see the machines backing up what we can see with our human eyes. Wood's .264/.354/.427 slash line (120 wRC+) in 79 games as a 21-year-old rookie last year was already impressive enough, but there were elements to his profile that skeptics could lean on to argue that he wasn't ready for stardom just yet. His 6-foot-7 frame came with the expected contact concerns, as seen in his 28.9 percent strikeout rate, and while he made very loud contact (52.0 percent hard-hit rate), too much of it was pounded into the ground.

This year, he's started to lift the ball much more, increasing his flyball rate from 22.2 percent to 32.2 percent, and he's taking steps forward across the board elsewhere as well, as you'd expect for a player who at 22 years old should have plenty of development still ahead of him. His hard-hit rate has gotten even better (57.3 percent), which, combined with the increase in flyballs, has helped his barrel rate jump from merely good (10.6 percent) all the way to elite (19.4 percent). He's also seen a big increase in his bat speed, which has gone from an already high 73.9 mph all the way up to 76.1 mph. He already looks like a perennial All-Star and fantasy first-rounder, and the only question that remains is just how high his ceiling could be if he can shave a few more points off his strikeout rate, which sits at 27.5 percent.