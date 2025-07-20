Menu
Ketel Marte News: Activated Sunday, not in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 11:38am

The Diamondbacks reinstated Marte (personal) from the restricted list, though he's not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals.

The veteran second baseman has been on the restricted list and away from the team for the past couple days, but he's back with the Diamondbacks for the series finale versus St. Louis. Marte will presumably be available off the bench and should be back in the starting nine Monday against the Astros.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
