Marte taking days off first gained attention in the final week of the 2024 regular season, when Arizona lost four of its final six games and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Marte had requested a day off Monday following a disappointing loss to the Brewers, who overcame an 8-0 deficit to pull out the win. The grievance about his absences was rekindled coming out of the All-Star break, when Marte requested a day off for the first game after the break. Complicating matters was that his home was broken into while he was away, leading to more time off to deal with that matter. The controversy hasn't impacted Marte's production; he's slashing .309\/.396\/.515 with four home runs, eight doubles, one steal, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored over 25 games in the second half.