Ketel Marte News: Returns to lineup

Marte served as the designated hitter, batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 loss to Houston.

Marte helped give Arizona an early lead when he doubled to leadoff the bottom of the first inning and scored. Monday was his return to the starting lineup and first game coming out of the All-Star break after missing three games related to a personal issue. Marte had a groin injury earlier this month, which may factor into him not yet playing the field.