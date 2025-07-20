Ketel Marte News: Still out Sunday

Marte (personal) isn't in the starting lineup Sunday against St. Louis.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that "all indications" were that Marte would be back with the team Sunday, per SI.com, but the star second baseman is out of the lineup for the third straight contest coming out of the All-Star break. It's not clear if Marte will be available off the bench, but he'd first need to be removed from the restricted list. Blaze Alexander is picking up another start at the keystone in Marte's stead.