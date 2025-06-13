Kevin Gausman News: Gives up four runs in loss

Gausman (5-5) took the loss against the Phillies on Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven across five innings.

Gausman yielded all four runs in the second frame, highlighted by a Kyle Schwarber three-run home run. Gausman generated 15 whiffs on 95 pitches (56 strikes) and punched out at least seven batters for the fifth time this season, but he has given up at least three earned runs in three consecutive starts. The 34-year-old ace is up to 4.08 ERA across 81.2 innings this season, and his 1.07 WHIP ranks 10th among qualified starters in the American League. He's slated to face the Diamondbacks at home next week.